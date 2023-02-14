Mallrat Announces 2023 ‘Butterfly Blue’ Australian Headline Shows

Mallrat just completed a lap of the country as part of the Laneway Festival. The Brisbane/Meanjin artist has now announced a handful of headline shows for May 2023. The shows are in support of Mallrat’s debut album, Butterfly Blue, which came out in May 2022.

The tour begins in Brisbane on Friday, 12th May, the eve of Butterfly Blue‘s first birthday. Mallrat will perform at Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide on 13th May, UNSW Roundhouse in Sydney on 19th May and Forum Melbourne on 20th May. She’ll be supported throughout by Cat & Calmell and Biblemami. All shows are 18+.

Mallrat – ‘Wish on an Eyelash, Pt. 2’ (w/The Chainsmokers)

Mallrat’s latest single is the Chainsmokers collab ‘Wish On An Eyelash, Pt. 2’. It’s a rejig of Butterfly Blue‘s opening track, ‘Wish On An Eyelash’, which has become the album’s most popular song. Butterfly Blue arrived six years after Mallrat’s debut EP, Uninvited. The album includes the singles the singles ‘Rockstar,’ ‘Your Love,’ ‘Surprise Me’ (feat. Azealia Banks), and ‘Teeth.’

Mallrat followed the album’s release with a regional tour, hitting Darwin, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Townsville, Ballarat and various other locations in November and December 2022. She finished 2022 with a performance at Hobart UniBar.

In October 2022, Mallrat called out the ARIAs for gender imbalance among the nominees for 2022 awards. “Fuck the ARIAs,” she said. “Approximately one in five of the nominees are non-male, and in categories like heavy rock there are no non-male artists nominated at all.”

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd responded to Mallrat via triple j, saying that while “overall female representation in nominees is slightly up on last year” (36% as compared to 2021’s 35%), it was still “frustrating” to see an under-representation of non-male artists.

Mallrat 2023 National Tour

Friday, 12th May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 13th May – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 19th May – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 20th May –Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale Thursday, 16th February via lilmallrat.com.

