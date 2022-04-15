Mallrat Releases New Single ‘Surprise Me’ Feat. Azealia Banks

Brisbane artist Mallrat has released her third single of 2022. ‘Surprise Me’ features guest vocals from New York City iconoclast, Azealia Banks.

‘Surprise Me’ follows Mallrat’s previous 2022 singles, ‘Your Love’ and ‘Teeth’, as well as 2020’s ‘Rockstar’. All four tracks are expected to appear on Mallrat’s debut album, Butterfly Blue. The album is due out on Friday, 13th May via Dew Process.

British producer Jam City produced ‘Surprise Me’. In addition to being a solo artist, Jam City has produced for Troye Sivan, Gaika, Kelela and co-produced Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’. Australian producer Styalz Fuego (Jack River, Khalid) co-produced ‘Surprise Me’.

Butterfly Blue is preceded by three EPs from Mallrat: 2016’s Uninvited, 2018’s In the Sky and 2019’s Driving Music. In a statement regarding the album, Mallrat said, “I’ve always valued music that is interesting, beautiful and unpretentious. Something timeless and not reactive. Butterfly Blue was made with that in mind. It’s a demonstration of not pretending to be anyone else.”

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Surprise Me’ feat. Azealia Banks below.

Mallrat – Butterfly Blue

Wish On An Eyelash To You Surprise Me (feat. Azealia Banks) Your Love Heart Guitar Teeth Rockstar I’m Not My Body, It’s Mine Obsessed Arm’s Length Butterfly Blue

[embedded content]