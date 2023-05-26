Mallrat Replaces Vera Blue on the Lineup for Mackay’s BE Social Fest

BE Social Fest is happening at Mackay’s Harrup Park on Saturday, 24th June. There’s been a last-minute lineup reshuffle, with headliner Vera Blue pulling out due to commitments overseas. Mallrat is stepping in to replace her on the lineup.

The festival organisers were quick to pat themselves on the back for avoiding calamity and recruiting Mallrat. “We remain committed to transparency and ensuring that every festival-goer is informed of any adjustments to our lineup as quickly as possible,” they said in a press release.

Mallrat – ‘Teeth’

[embedded content]

Vera Blue has recently been joining Flume on-stage at various shows in the US, performing lead vocals on ‘Rushing Back’, ‘I Can’t Tell’ and ‘Never Be Like You’. Mallrat, meanwhile, just wrapped an Australian tour in support of her 2022 debut album, Butterfly Blue, and will head to the Northern Hemisphere following her appearance at BE Social Fest.

Mallrat will co-headline the single-day event with 90s radio rock faves Grinspoon. The lineup also includes indie rockers San Cisco, Aussie hip hop act 360, Brisbane rapper LISI, Sydney heavy alt-rock band RedHook, pop rock outfit Coterie, Brisbane up-and-comer Toby Hobart and more.

BE Social Fest 2023

Grinspoon

Mallrat

San Cisco

360

LISI

RedHook

Coterie

Tony Hobart

Clovr

The Wild Sky

Pacey

Cherry

Date & Venue

Saturday, 24th June – Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Tickets on sale now

Further Reading

WATCH: Phil Jamieson Tells the Story Behind Each Track on His Solo Debut ‘Somebody Else’

The Good, the Bad and the Muddy: Key Moments From Splendour in the Grass 2022

Mallrat Calls Out ARIA Awards: “Approximately One in Five of the Nominees Are Non-Male”