Malls, seminary reach out, extend aid amid Taal Volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano’s eruption on Sunday was not all bad news as several shopping malls, transportation terminals and a seminary extended a helping hand and opened their doors to displaced and distressed families and individuals.

Some malls in areas affected by the eruption waived their overnight parking charges for those seeking to secure their vehicles from the ashfall that has reached several provinces—including Metro Manila.

SM Malls earlier announced that its malls in Metro Manila, Batangas, Laguna and Cavite are waiving the charges on January 12.

Likewise, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) also waived its overnight parking charges and also offered free water and wifi connection to motorists.

In Tagaytay City, meanwhile, a seminary provided shelter to evacuees.

“If you need a place to stay in Tagaytay because of Taal eruption, the SVD SEMINARY in Tagaytay City is open for shelter and evacuation,” an announcement from Rev. Fr. Randolf Cariño Flores shared by Radio Veritas stated.

Those who wish to stay at SVD Seminary are advised to look for Fr. Fred Saniel or call (046) 413 1251, the announcement added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano which means that “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

