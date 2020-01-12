Malls waive overnight parking charges in view of Taal eruption

MANILA, Philippines — Several SM malls in areas affected by the phreatic eruption of the Taal Volcano waived overnight parking charges on Sunday for those seeking to secure their vehicles from the ashfall.

“With the ongoing volcanic activity of Mt. Taal, overnight parking charges are waived for today, Jan 12 in SM Malls located in Metro Manila, Batangas, Laguna and Cavite for the safety of our customers who may be traveling in areas affected by the ashfall and wish to secure their vehicles,” SM said in an advisory.

Public Service Advisory: FEATURED STORIES Posted by SM Supermalls on Sunday, January 12, 2020

“We encourage everyone to stay alert and be safe,” it added.

The Taal Volcano is currently on Alert Level 4 which means that “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier said.

Cities Metro Manila and other provinces have already suspended classes on Monday following the Taal Volcano’s latest activity.

All flights at the Nino Aquino International Airport were also put on hold due to the recent activity of the Taal Volcano.