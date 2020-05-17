Malls warned of closure if physical distancing protocol violated

INTERIOR Secretary Eduardo Año warned malls of possible closure if physical distancing will not be strictly implemented, a day after Metro Manila and nearby provinces were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Photos circulating online showed crowds inside supermarkets.

All local government units (LGUs) and the Philippine National Police’s Joint Task Force Covid Shield were directed to inspect all malls prior to opening and during operating hours and to remind their management about government protocols to prevent a second wave of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections and the, Año said.

Failure to comply with minimum health standards, such as the implementation of physical distancing, may lead to closure of the malls and their owners facing charges for violating Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan Act enacted in March.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield, also issued the same warning to mall security managers who were primarily tasked to implement the physical distancing measure.

Police commanders have been directed to familiarize themselves with other protocols issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on the resumption of operations of malls and other business establishments.

Violators have been identified and their names sent to concerned police commanders, according to Eleazar.

Eleazar also noted that shops inside malls should take the initiative to “remind persons going inside their shops to observe social distancing” and urged security guards, as well as mall employees, to be on regular patrols.