‘Mamba out’: House mounts exhibit honoring Kobe Bryant

MANILA, Philippines — An exhibit about the late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant was set-up by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The exhibit features portraits of Bryant which include some of his most inspiring words such as: “If you are going to be a leader, you’re not going to please everybody you gotta hold people accountable, even if you have that moment of being uncomfortable.”

Also included in the exhibit is the pair of basketball shoes that Bryant wore when he played in Manila during one of his visits to the Philippines, as well as pair of shoes that were autographed by the basketball star.

Some of the items on display are owned by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano who admits that he is a fan of Bryant.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday (U.S. time), reports flooded news and social media outlets about a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles, which later turned out had Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and several others, as passengers.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was reportedly traveling amid heavy fog when it crashed into a hillside and burst into flames. Hours later, U.S. authorities confirmed that no one survived the crash.

The 41-year-old Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 and lasted until his retirement in 2016.