Man, 60, becomes Bicol’s 7th COVID-19 related death

LEGAZPI CITY — A 60-year-old man from this city died on Saturday morning with symptoms related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a report from the Albay Interagency Task Force for the Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) said.

The latest death brings to seven the reported COVID-19 related fatalities in Bicol. Four of the deaths were recorded in Albay while the provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Sorsogon have recorded one each.

The latest fatality, tagged as Bicol #209, died from pneumonia and severe acute respiratory distress syndrome according to Dr. Antonio Ludovice, Albay provincial health officer.

Ludovice said the patient from Barangay Victory Village North went for a consultation and was admitted to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching (BRTTH) on Wednesday (July 8) after he first experienced symptoms on July 1.

The patient then took a swab test which came back positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on Friday (July 10).

Records said Bicol #209’s history of exposure was still being verified.

As of July 10, (8 p.m.), confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Bicol Region are 215, the Department of Health in Bicol said.

