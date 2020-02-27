Man, 70, dies from injuries after motorcycle he was driving hit by fuel tanker in Digos

DIGOS CITY—-A 70-year-old man died on Wednesday (Feb. 26) from severe injuries after a fuel tanker hit the motorcycle he was driving along the national highway here.

Francisco Ramos Pugosa, of Barangay Tres de Mayo here, was traveling along the highway when the 10-wheel tanker, loaded with some 20,000 liters of fuel, tried to overtake his motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the motorcycle was hit by the side of the truck, dragging Pugosa under the fuel tank it was carrying.

Pugosa was rushed to the Davao del Sur provincial hospital but was later transferred to the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

FEATURED STORIES

He did not make it to the Davao City hospital alive.

The driver of the fuel truck, Hipolito Epis Dayanan, Jr., 49, of Toril District in Davao City, is currently in detention at the Digos police station.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ