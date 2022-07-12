Man arrested for illegal possession of firearms, explosives in GenSan

MANILA, Philippines — A 49-year-old man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives in General Santos City, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported.

The PNP reported on Monday that the man, identified as Edwin Belgica, was arrested following the recovery of a Colt caliber .45 pistol with one steel magazine loaded with three live ammunition on July 9.

Also in his possession was one fragmented hand grenade, the police said.

Police said the operations stemmed from reports regarding the presence of the illegal items in Belgica’s residence, prompting the Court to order a lawful search of his residence.

“After the arrest, our personnel are preparing charges against Belgica for violations of Republic Act [No.] 10591 and Republic Act [No.] 9516,” PNP Officer-in-Charge Vicente Danao Jr. said in a statement.

“The PNP is also identifying the sources of these firearms and establishing intention for harboring them,” he added. — Iliana Padigos, INQUIRER.net intern

