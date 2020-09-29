Man arrested in Iloilo City for raping own daughter

MANILA, Philippines — A man was arrested in Iloilo City on Monday afternoon for allegedly raping his own daughter, Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) said Tuesday.

PNP-AKG chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said in a report that members of Iloilo-Bacolod police and AKG arrested the suspect along Balaban Road, Carles in Iloilo City at 1:10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the suspect has an existing arrest warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 74 at La Carlota City for five counts of rape. Court said he raped his own daughter on different occasions in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Prior to the arrest, police revealed that the suspect went into hiding in Iloilo City and became a fugitive for three years.

FEATURED STORIES

The suspect is detained at Carles Municipal police station as they await for the court’s issuance of commitment order against him.

Law enforcers also said the suspect is the most wanted person in the regional level at La Carlota City in Negros Occidental.

Police also recorded that the suspect is allegedly involved in robbery, theft, illegal drug trade and motor-napping activities in Negros Occidental and nearby provinces.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>