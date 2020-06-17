Man attacks store employee for requiring him to wear face mask

A customer attacked a Korean-owned beauty store employee supposedly because the latter told him to wear a face mask and follow social distancing protocols in New York, United States.

Police say Asian American Younglae Kim, 27, was assaulted by a customer who is yet to be identified, as per CBS-owned WRGB yesterday, June 16.

Security footage shows Younglae coming up to the customer, to whom he appeared to have a heated argument with. The customer eventually punched him in the face, kicked him in the abdomen and punched him one more time, knocking him down. The attacker then walked away while Younglae sat on the ground.

The storeowner’s wife, Jessie Park, told police that Younglae was trying to enforce COVID-19 health protocols to the customer who was not wearing a mask.

Park added that after examining Younglae, a doctor said that the employee most likely has a broken nose.

The attack also turned racial, according to the report, as the customer, who is black, also told Younglae to “go back to your country,” among other racist remarks.

Before Younglae was attacked, the customer appeared to have spat on his face, to which Younglae retaliated against with a spit of his own, as seen on the security footage.

Younglae confirmed this in an interview with NBC-affiliate WNYT on the same day, saying, “I asked him to please go out but he spit on my face. Said something, ‘where are you from? I don’t wear a mask because of you guys,’ he spit on my face and I spit him face too. So he hit my face and he ran away.”

“I really want to live in [the] U.S.A., but, I don’t know anymore… I hope the policemen catch him,” added Younglae, who is from South Korea.

Park meanwhile addressed the community through the WRGB interview: “I understand that this is a hard time and difficult situation, but I hope everybody can overcome this situation together.”

Albany police are still looking for the attacker, as per report. Ian Biong/JB

