Man beaten up by mob, jailed after rape of 2-year-old girl

ILIGAN CITY—Police arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 1) a 27-year old man for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl inside her room in the victim’s house at a village here.

The suspect, identified by police as Ibrahim Adiong, a resident of Barangay Tomas Cabili, was at a drinking spree with the victim’s father that started on New Year’s Eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adiong was not known to the victim’s family as he just tagged along with a friend of the girl’s father to celebrate New Year.

Lt. Rodney Gere, of the Iligan City police, said Adiong went to the toilet but a few minutes later, shouts were heard from the victim. The victim’s father went to check and saw Adiong naked on top of his two-year-old daughter, according to Gere, citing the father’s account.

FEATURED STORIES

Adiong tried to flee but neighbors, who heard the victim’s father shout about the rape, mobbed Adiong and beat him up.

Adiong was brought to a police station in the city where he yielded four sachets of suspected crystal meth, or shabu, when police frisked him.

Adiong admitted the crime to reporters, saying he was intoxicated. He was brought to the police crime lab for drug tests.

The victim was brought to a hospital. Gere said doctors advised the family to have the child confined for observation.

Gere said Adiong would be charged with statutory rape.

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ