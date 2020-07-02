Man carjacks vehicle then drives off a cliff, gets jailed after surviving the fall

A man from the United States got into a car chase with the authorities then drove the vehicle off a cliff. After surviving the fall, he had to face multiple charges for the trouble he caused.

The 56-year-old man, later on identified as John Kenyanjui, was arrested for carjacking, evading police, hit-and-run, and unlawful weapon charges, as per the Santa Cruz County Sherriff’s Office’s Facebook post yesterday, July 1.

The authorities first responded to reports of a man shooting a gun in the air last Tuesday, June 30. Kenyanjui, who was then suspected to have carjacked a vehicle in the area, drove away.

The deputies located the vehicle later on and tried to make it stop but the suspect kept on driving. The car was speeding at over 100 miles per hour (160.93 kilometers per hour) during the pursuit, according to the authorities. Eventually, the deputies stopped going after the vehicle for the community’s safety.

The vehicle, however, got involved in a traffic collision and went off a cliff. The car landed on the water and the suspect survived the fall. He managed to get out of the vehicle and began climbing up the cliff. Kenyanjui was then arrested without further incident.

At around 3:30pm on June 30, 2020 deputies responded to reports of a man shooting a handgun in the air near Waddell and…

He is currently in jail under a $100,000 (P4.9 million) bail, according to the sheriff’s office today, July 2.

CARJACKING ARREST UPDATE:Yesterday, June 30, 2020 deputies arrested 56-year-old John Kenyanjui of Portland following a…

The authorities are also working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if Kenyanjui has connections to similar crimes in the area. JB

