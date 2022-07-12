Man Crossing Pedestrian Lane Hit by Motorcycle, Run Over by a Car

Man Hit by Motorcycle and Run Over by Car While Crossing Pedestrian Lane

An unfortunate man crossing a pedestrian lane was hit by a motorcycle and was run over by a car after being hit in Batangas.

In a GMA Regional TV report, a guy tragically passed away after being struck by a motorcycle traveling at high speed and even run over by a car. He was struck by another biker, who then slammed into an approaching jeep.

According to the report, the accident allegedly took place on the Barangay San Roque highway in the municipality of Sto. On Friday, about 5:30 am, in Tomas, Batangas. Alfredo Abay, the victim, is seen on surveillance film moving a short distance into the pedestrian lane.

But Niel Anthony Coronel’s motorcycle, which was traveling quickly, finally arrived. Abay was struck by Coronel and fell in the center of the road. The motorcyclist moved to the opposite side of the road as a result of the incident.

The jeepney that was approaching struck Coronel. Abay was lying down when the incident occurred, but he was able to avoid being run over by a bus.

However, the following car kept going, and Abay was run over. Abay and Coronel both perished. It turned out that Abay, a construction worker, was just about to start his shift when the tragedy happened, according to the police inquiry.

The ordered chick will be delivered by the motorcycle’s rider. Although he turned himself in, the driver of the car that ran over Abay has not yet spoken up. Abay’s family believes the victim may have survived if the automobile hadn’t been hit, which has angered them and made them demand justice.

