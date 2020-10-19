Man dies after being found alive in mortuary freezer

A man in India has died days after he was found alive in a mortuary freezer.

The 74-year-old man, identified as Mr. Balasubramanyam, was pronounced dead last Oct. 12 after he was brought to a private hospital, BBC Tamil reported on Friday, Oct. 16.

His family had him placed in a freezer box and told relatives they would hold a funeral on Tuesday. According to the funeral company, the man’s brother claimed that he had “a signed letter of a doctor regarding his demise.”

After Mr. Balasubramanyam was placed in a freezer, undertakers who were about to bring the body to the funeral noticed that he was shaking. It was confirmed that the man was alive and he was then brought to a government hospital in Tamil.

However, Mr. Balasubramanyam died on Friday due to lung-related problems. Dr. Balajinathan, dean of the hospital, said it was unclear how long he was in the freezer.

Police have filed a case against the man’s family for “acting rashly or negligently to endanger human life.” Police chief Senthil Kumar said the family has not been able to provide a medical certificate for his death.

Mr. Balasubramanyam was residing with his wife, two daughters and brother. They claim that he had neurological problems, as per the police chief. The family, private hospital and the doctor who declared him dead have yet to comment on the matter. Niña V. Guno/JB

