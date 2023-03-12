Man Dies at Tasmanian Music Festival PANAMA

A man died at Tasmanian event A Festival Called PANAMA over the weekend. The man, in his 40s, was found dead in a toilet at the festival by staff. Emergency services were called and there were attempts to revive the man, but he was unable to be saved.

As the ABC reports, police called the death “sudden” and said there were “no suspicious circumstances.” The cause of death is yet to be disclosed, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

Police Called the Man’s Death “Sudden” and Said There Were “No Suspicious Circumstances”

According to the ABC, festival organiser Tim Carroll (of Holy Holy) told the crowd the man who died was “very dear to us and the festival” and said “our love goes out to his family.” Carroll also told the crowd that while they didn’t know whether drugs were involved in the man’s death, he warned against taking illicit substances.

“It’s not safe to do so,” Carroll said. “If you have find, find a sober friend and jut check in with each other. If you have any concerns, we’re available, we’re on radio, also at the first aid hut.”

Held since 2014, A Festival Called PANAMA is an annual event that bills itself as a “three-day celebration of music and community”. This year’s event was held between Friday, 10th and Sunday, 12th March at its regular home of Lone Star Valley, just north of Launceston. This year’s lineup featured Sampa the Great, Confidence Man, Alice Phoebe Lou, Crumb, Tasman Keith and others.

In 2019, fellow Launceston festival Party in the Paddock submitted an application to the state government to allow pill testing at its 2020 edition. However, organisers released a statement shortly prior to the event to say a trial would not go ahead, after they were unable to receive permission from the government.

