Man, drunk after holiday party, dead in Isabela road crash

| December 25, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

NAGUILIAN, Isabela–A 38-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk after a holiday party, was killed when he drove his motorcycle into a roadside rail, bringing it plunging off a cliff on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Investigators said Rolly Viernes was driving at high speed at a curved portion of the road at the village of Palattao around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 24).

Viernes lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a roadside rail before falling into a ravine, police said.

Due to the impact, the victim suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Edited by TSB

