Man, drunk after holiday party, dead in Isabela road crash
NAGUILIAN, Isabela–A 38-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk after a holiday party, was killed when he drove his motorcycle into a roadside rail, bringing it plunging off a cliff on Christmas Eve, according to police.
Investigators said Rolly Viernes was driving at high speed at a curved portion of the road at the village of Palattao around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 24).
Viernes lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a roadside rail before falling into a ravine, police said.
Due to the impact, the victim suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.
Edited by TSB
