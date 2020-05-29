Man from Oriental Mindoro is 42nd COVID-19 case in MIMAROPA

CITY OF CALAPAN — A 46-year-old male from Baco town in Oriental Mindoro province is the latest confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (MIMAROPA) region.

In a Facebook post at 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, the Department of Health in Mimaropa said that the new case has no travel history.

The patient is now the 42nd COVID-19 case of the region.

Oriental Mindoro is on the top of the list with 21 cases, followed by Occidental Mindoro with 10, Marinduque with six, Romblon with three, and Palawan with two.

As of Friday, the active cases in the region are five — two each in Oriental Mindoro and in Occidental Mindoro, and one in Romblon — after 33 recovered and four died from the viral disease.

