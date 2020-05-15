Man gives iPads to hospitals to help patients connect with their families amid COVID-19

A man from the United States has launched a fundraiser to provide free iPads to hospitals, which patients can use to communicate with their loved ones amid the COVID-19 crisis.

John Lynch, the founder of Lunch with Lynch Foundation, began “The iPad Project” as a tribute to his father who died from natural causes on April 13, according to his GoFundMe page. Lynch’s initiative aims to provide free iPad to hospitals and senior care centers in the country.

According to Lynch, some hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are forced to shut down their buildings from visitors due to the threat of the new coronavirus.

“While this is a necessary step to stop the spread of the virus, the reality of it all is pretty simple, people are suffering and dying alone,” he said.

Lynch narrated how he was able to say his goodbyes to his father through Facetime, an option that he wishes other families can have in their time of need. Lynch resides in New Jersey, while his father lived in a care facility in Georgia.

Initially, Lynch’s goal was to provide 10 iPads to a hospital in New Jersey, the Cape Regional Health System. But due to the outpour of support, Lynch and his team are now in their second wave of the fundraiser.

During the first round, the initiative was able to raise $5,410 (over P273,000) to purchase 17 new iPad and 41 slightly used ones. The initiative has also helped the hospitals and senior care centers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina, with more to come.

Lynch knows the value of keeping in touch with a loved one, even if it is only through virtual means, because for the past four years before his father’s death they had been communicating through FaceTime. According to the page, Lynch and his dad communicated through iPad because his 91-year-old father could not use a telephone.

The man also expressed his sympathy for those families whose loved ones are in the hospital due to COVID-19.

“My heart breaks heart thinking the thousands of families who have suddenly lost a family member or friend due to [COVID-19,]” he said. “Help us, help our neighbors.” /ra

