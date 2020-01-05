Man gunned down inside own home in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — A man was shot to death while inside his own house by an unknown gunman on Saturday night in Cataingan town in Masbate province, according to a police report issued on Sunday.

Virgilio Dela Cruz, 40, was sleeping with his son at their house in Barangay at around 11:20 p.m. when an unidentified man armed with a .45-caliber pistol barged into the room, said Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol Police Regional Office, quoting initial investigations.

Dela Cruz was about to stand when the gunman fired at him at close range several times, killing him on the spot.

The gunman immediately fled.

Police investigators recovered four empty shells from a .45-caliber pistol at the crime scene.

As of this posting, police have not still determined the motive of the killing.

