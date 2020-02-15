Man hurt after jumping from LRT-1 Balintawak Station

MANILA, Philippines — A 46-year-old man was hurt after he allegedly jumped from the platform of the Light Rail Transit-1 (LRT-1) Balintawak Station in Quezon City on Saturday noon.

A statement from the management of the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), which oversees operations of the LRT-1 line said the passenger “jumped from the LRT-1 Balintawak Station platform to the street level.”

Following the incident at 12 noon, the LRMC’s security team sent an ambulance and cordoned-off the area. The case was later turned over to the Philippine National Police and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

An initial report from the Quezon City Police District said the injured passenger was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Persons feeling they need assistance may call Hopeline hotlines 804-HOPE (4673); 0917-558-HOPE (4673); or 2919 (toll-free number for Globe and TM subscribers).

