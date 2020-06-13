Man killed, companion hurt in gun attack in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY — A 23-year-old man was killed while his companion was wounded after they were shot by a still unidentified gunman on Saturday afternoon in Ligao City in Albay province, a report said.

The victims were identified as Roberto Atanante, and Domingo Porteria Jr., 26, both residents of Barangay (village) Pandan in the said city, said Bicol police spokesperson Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib.

The suspect armed with still unknown caliber handgun shot Atanante and Porteria at close range at 4:40 p.m. in the said village.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital but Atanante died on the way to the Josefina Belmonte Duran Memorial District Hospital in Ligao City.

Police are still determining the identity of the suspect and the motive behind the attack.

