Man killed, gunman injured in Sorsogon shooting incident

LEGAZPI CITY — A 45-year-old man was killed while the suspect who shot him was hurt in a shooting incident in Sta. Magdalena town in Sorsogon province on Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Police Staff Sergeant Jovy Longa, assistant investigator of Sta. Magdalena police, said that while suspected gunman Belmar Guatno and his group were drinking outdoors in Barangay (village) San Sebastian at around 10:20 p.m., someone threw a stone at them.

Longa said Jose Garbin then went outside their house nearby armed with bolo and aggressively confronted the group, particularly starting a heated argument with Guatno.

Guatno immediately drew his unknown caliber of firearm and issued a warning shot to stop the commotion, but it prompted Garbin to hack him at the back of his body.

The suspect fought back by shooting Garbin at his hips, killing him instantly.

Guatno was taken to Sorsogon Provincial Hospital and is now in stable condition.

“We are still gathering statements from the witnesses and preparing the documents for the inquest proceedings,” Longa added.

The victim and the suspect were both job order employees in Sta. Magdalena town.

