Man kills victim for allegedly placing ‘voodoo curse’ on him

A 19-year-old boy shot to death a man who he believed had placed a “voodoo curse” on him, last Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Najay Marcellos Jackson was arrested for premeditated murder, as per NBC-affiliate WTVJ on Jan. 30. He reportedly went to the unidentified man’s house in Florida, USA, and shot him in the head on Wednesday morning.
The Miramar police searched the victim’s house and pronounced him dead on the spot. A witness told the authorities that they had heard several gunshots. The witness also saw a man walk toward a bicycle while tucking an object into his waistband.
A surveillance video showed Jackson arriving in the scene on a bicycle and making contact with the victim.
Jackson had texted the man, “Yuh dead today,” according to the police. He also exchanged several texts with the victim prior to the shooting.
The suspect is currently held in jail without bond, as per report. Cha Lino /ra
