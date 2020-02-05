Man nabbed for alleged gunrunning in Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY –– A man from Valencia City, Bukidnon would face charges for selling unlicensed firearms, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Law enforcers arrested Felix Beltran, 32, a resident of Purok 17, Barangay Poblacion of Valencia City.

The police said Beltran is a casual employee of Mt. Kitanglad Agricultural Development Corp. (MKADC) in Barangay Lurugan, Valencia.

He said the suspect was reported to be selling loose firearms inside the MKADC compound.

Confiscated from Beltran were a Colt pistol, a .38 caliber revolver, a hand grenade, two magazine clips for the .45 caliber pistol, pieces of live ammunition, a 16-inch dagger, a black holster, a P500 bill, and a motorcycle.

Colonel Harold Ramos, CIDG-10 regional chief, said the suspect had been a member of the Rosales Criminal Group allegedly involved in gunrunning and gun-for-hire activities in Bukidnon, particularly in Valencia.

“The suspect is known to be selling loose firearms,” he said.

He said Beltran was arrested after one of the CIDG-10 operatives posed as a buyer.

Ramos said the firearms the suspect had been trying to sell were unlicensed, although these appeared to have been used.

