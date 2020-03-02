Man nabbed for threatening to kill cousin

PADADA, DAVAO DEL SUR – Police arrested a drunk man who threatened to hack his cousin to death with a bladed weapon at the Linda Homes Subdivision here on Thursday night.

Captain Arnold Absin, Padada police chief, said Edilberto Alboro Lopez, 39, a resident of Harada Butai village, was caught wielding a 21-inch bolo at his cousin Melanio Golez’ house, challenging Golez for a fistfight at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Golez’s wife Geraldine called the police when Lopez threatened to slaughter her husband.

Lopez immediately dropped the bolo when police patrol officers arrived.

He has been working as a laborer in Golez’ banana farm in Barangay Talas, Sulop town.

Geraldine said the two cousins had an earlier argument while in a drinking session on the farm.

When Lopez got drunk again that night, he might have recalled his past grudges against his cousin and came for him with the bolo.

Police said they were preparing a case against Lopez for threatening his cousin./lzb

