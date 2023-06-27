Man nabbed in QC for raping woman with mental disability

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man in Quezon City for allegedly raping a woman with a mental disability, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the Batasan Police Station’s personnel arrested suspect Rodrigo Balanday Robles near the Commission on Audit (COA) Gate 2 in Barangay Batasan Hills last June 26 around 11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

QCPD said the arrest stemmed from a report from an informant, Reymond Morales Brazos, who witnessed the incident in front of the COA building after hearing the victim crying for help and the suspect trying to silence her.

Brazos immediately sought the assistance of a guard on duty at COA and personnel from the Barangay Police Station patrolling the area, which led to Robles’ arrest.

FEATURED STORIES

The victim accused Robles of raping her, and investigation results also showed that she has a mental disability.

Police said the suspect will face complaints for violating the Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

RELATED STORIES

Cops nab 25-old-man for alleged rape in QC

Man nabbed for raping granddaughter in Quezon City

je

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>