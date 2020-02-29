Man on motorbike inquiring about Bayan Muna solon Zarate

MANILA, Philippines — An unidentified man on a motorcycle was spotted inquiring about Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate in Quezon City on Saturday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Bayan Muna party-list, the man inquired about Zarate to a staff member of the rights group Hustisya outside their office at the corner of Maaralin and Matatag streets at 8:36 a.m.

The surprised staffer said the Zarate was not in the office. The man then asked where Zarate’s office was.

When the staffer said he did not know, the man tried to leave immediately, but his motorcycle bogged down. He spent a few minutes in front of the building before he was able to leave.

The man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle with no plate number.

The lawmaker said the incident could be linked to Makabayan Bloc’s stand against the amendments on the Human Security Act, which supposedly aims to end terrorism.

“These draconian amendments would effectively make the country a police state, where protests are equated with terrorism,” Zarate said.

