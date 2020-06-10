Man returning from virus hot spot Metro Manila is Kalinga’s first COVID-19 patient

BAGUIO CITY—A 30-year-old man who returned to Tabuk City from Manila on June 6 is the first COVID-19 patient in Kalinga province, leaving Mountain Province as the only Cordillera province still without a coronavirus infection.

Tabuk City Mayor Darwin Estrañero announced this development on Wednesday (June 10), but asked his constituents not to panic.

The Ifugao town of Lagawe also reported its first COVID-19 patient, describing him as a 30-year-old migrant worker from Saudi Arabia who returned to the town on June 7.

Test results confirmed his infection on June 10 and he has been confined at the Region II Trauma and Medical Center.

In the Benguet capital town, La Trinidad, a 28-year-old truck helper has been stricken with the virus, after interacting with a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient, according to Mayor Romeo Salda also on Wednesday.

Benguet province has tallied 15 patients since the lockdown, 10 of whom have recovered.

