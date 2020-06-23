Man smuggles cocaine in artificial penis, faces 3 years in jail

A man who tried to smuggle cocaine hidden in an artificial penis was sentenced to three years in prison last Friday, June 19.

The man was arrested last February after he arrived in Brussels from Jamaica, The Brussels Times reported on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

After he was caught by authorities, he later tested positive for cocaine. The man was then transported to a hospital for a more thorough examination.

Upon arriving at the medical center, doctors and police officers found that the man had 127 grams of cocaine. The drugs were hidden inside an artificial penis, as per the radio station Bruzz via the newspaper.

FEATURED STORIES

The man explained that he got the cocaine from an acquaintance in Jamaica when he visited his mother. He also stated that the drugs were intended for personal use.

While prosecutors were not able to prove that the man was acting as a drug mule, they demanded a prison sentence of 36 months. According to The New Zealand Herald, his defense said the man would suffer from imprisonment since he had kidney failure.

His lawyer also argued that the man needed to exercise and follow a proper diet. He is set to be sentenced tomorrow, June 24. Ryan Arcadio /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Couple arrested after baby tests positive for meth

Husband cuts off penis of wife’s alleged rapist

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ