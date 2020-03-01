Man stabs woman with semen-filled syringe, arrested

A man was arrested last Tuesday, Feb. 25, after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with semen on Feb. 18.

Thomas Byron Stemen, 51, assaulted the victim in Churchton, Maryland in the United States, as per a press release by the Anne Arundel County Police Department on Feb. 28. The woman was later identified by NBC-affiliate WBAL as Katie Peters.

Surveillance video obtained by the police was uploaded to the department’s Facebook page on Feb. 25. It shows Peters returning a shopping cart to a store while Stemen walks behind her.

He then pulls the syringe out from his jacket’s pocket and stabs Peters’s lower backside with it. When Peters steps back due to the sudden injection, she looks around at the floor while Stemen pretends to help her look for what hurt her.

UPDATE:Please watch the attached video and continue to share. This suspect needs to be identified and this victim needs answers to her health concerns.Southern DistrictAssault / ChurchtonOn February 18, 2020 we were notified of an assault that occurred in the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road in Churchton. An adult female advised she was assaulted and poked with what is believed to be a syringe while walking through the parking lot. Video surveillance was pulled and a white male approximately 50 years old is seen walking near the victim. The suspect bumped into the victim and you can see an exchange between the two. Medical treatment was sought and a syringe stick, can not be ruled out at this time. Southern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. The below photograph is the best picture we have of the suspect at this time and we are asking for it to be shared. Posted by Anne Arundel County Police Department on Monday, February 24, 2020

Peters later told the news outlet that she thought she was burned by a cigarette butt when she was stabbed. She had also confronted Stemen at the time, who simply said, “It felt like a bee sting didn’t it?”

Following the incident, detectives identified and arrested Stemen after receiving a tip. According to the statement, he was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

A judge also ordered that he be held without bail, as per report. After taking him into custody, officers found the syringe full of liquid from the driver’s side door of Stemen’s car.

Police later confirmed that the substance inside was semen. Testing and investigation are also being carried out by the officers, the press release stated. They also believe that there may be other victims that have yet to report similar incidents. Ryan Arcadio/JB

