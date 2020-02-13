Man, suspected of burning 2-yr-old boy alive, hangs self in jail

ILIGAN CITY—The man who was arrested on suspicion of burning a two-year-old boy alive was found dead hanging inside the toilet of the police detention cell in Maigo town, Lanao del Norte.

Lt. Baltazar Deguilmo, Maigo town police chief, said Florencio Curay was found hanging past midnight of Feb. 13.

An officer on regular inspection of the detention facility found Curay’s body hanging in the toilet.

Curay was arrested after he was suspected of burning alive the two-year-old child of his girlfriend after he came home drunk last Sunday (Feb. 9).

Deguilmo said the officer who found Curay had called Curay by name to check but there was no reply.

When a fellow inmate checked the toilet, he found Curay hanging inside.

He used the handle of the bag which contained his clothes to hang himself.

Deguilmo said that on Wednesday (Feb. 12), he and other policemen noticed Curay to be silent and did not eat.

“He was restless,” said Deguilmo.

Curay had a fight with his girlfriend over missing money before he allegedly set fire on the boy.

Curay had accused his girlfriend of taking the money, leading to a fight which ended up with Curay dragging the boy outside as his girlfriend fled to ask for help.

Curay had denied killing the boy in an interview with reporters and denied he had a relationship with the boy’s mom.

