Man to dress as Grim Reaper at ‘prematurely’ opened beaches as reminder to keep social distance

A lawyer has vowed to embody death himself by wearing a Grim Reaper costume at “prematurely” opened beaches to remind citizens of the importance of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Uhlfelder’s declaration followed the opening of some beaches in Florida earlier this week despite the threat of the ongoing health crisis in the United States and around the globe. The lawyer said the state had opened the beaches “prematurely,” as per his Twitter post last Wednesday, April 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uhlfelder will begin his “Florida Grim Reaper Tour” on May 1.

“Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely,” the lawyer said. “The answer is absolutely yes.”

FEATURED STORIES

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

While some beaches in Florida are open to the public, the beaches in bigger cities remain closed.

These opened areas are still subject to limited operation hours, while the tourists’ activities are monitored to ensure that social-distancing guidelines are being followed.

Uhlfelder also turned his campaign into a fundraiser for Democrats running for federal office.

According to the lawyer’s fundraising page, the tour was his way of warning his fellow Floridians “about the dangers of not social distancing” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will use this as a campaign to ensure people know the importance of staying home while supporting Democrats running for federal office including Matt Gaetz opponent Democrat Phil Ehr and Democrat Christy Smith running in a special election May 12. https://t.co/tK8AQHKEvV — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020

Similarly, the officials of Barangay 344 in Sta. Cruz, Manila have dressed up in Grim Reaper costumes to keep residents from leaving their houses after their 8 p.m. curfew. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Mom of 16 kids shops with sign on grocery cart: ‘Not hoarding, go away!’

LOOK: UST doctor recovering from coronavirus gets ‘gift of life’ on her 27th birthday

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ