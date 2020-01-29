Man walks on utility line while high on meth, jailed for resisting arrest

After taking methamphetamine, a man climbed a pole and walked on a utility line in Texas, United States, claiming that he did so because dogs were going to bite him.

Antonio Gomez, 23, was spotted by one Ernesto Garza last Monday, Jan. 27 atop a utility line in the city of Austin, as per ABC-affiliate KVUE yesterday, Jan. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Didn’t know the circus was in town,” Garza yesterday joked on Reddit along with a photo of Gomez’s stunt.

Authorities said they responded to a call on Monday afternoon reporting the incident, which led to the arrest of Gomez, who turned out to be high on meth at the time.

Gomez reportedly told the police that he was just trying to get away from the dogs that were chasing him before proceeding to jump down from the pole. He was given medical attention on site.

Police said the 23-year-old admitted to using meth but was not violent, although he was “being extremely paranoid about dogs biting him,” as per the report. He was then taken to a hospital and to the Sobering Center for Public Intoxication afterward.

During a medical test at the said center, Gomez reportedly became agitated and grabbed a pair of scissors, then went on to ramble about how dogs were going to bite him.

The suspect eventually calmed down. While he was being put on handcuffs, however, police said Gomez tried to resist and actually broke free.

Gomez reportedly reached for the officer’s gun but was stopped by the officer. She told him to let go, which led to Gomez running away while shouting “don’t kill me,” court documents showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer chased down Gomez and tried to tase him but failed to do so, the report said. The suspect then barricaded himself in a laundry room, where he continued talking about the dogs.

In what appeared to be a final attempt to escape, Gomez walked out the room armed with a spoon, only to drop the utensil soon after exiting.

The 23-year-old was charged with attempting to take a weapon and resisting arrest. He is subject to respective bonds worth $7,500 and $5,000. Ian Biong/NVG

RELATED STORIES:

Man charged for allegedly turning children’s playroom in church into meth lab

Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly Turkey earthquake

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ