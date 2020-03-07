Man wanted for rape in Camarines Norte nabbed in Laguna

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines — A man wanted for three counts of rape in Camarines Norte province was arrested in Cabuyao town in Laguna on Saturday morning.

Maj. Elezaldy Calingacion, chief of the Santa Elena Municipal Police Station, said Democrito Marabe, 77, was arrested in Barangay Banlic in Cabuyao at around 11:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was temporarily living with his relatives in Barangay San Cristobal, Calamba City.

Marabe, tagged as the fourth most wanted person in Santa Elena town, Camarines Norte, was served a warrant issued by a local court for raping a minor in 2019.

FEATURED STORIES

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ