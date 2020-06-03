Man who aimed bow and arrow at George Floyd protesters to be charged

A man who was caught on video aiming a bow and arrow at protesters in Utah, United States will be facing charges, according to Salt Lake City police.

The man, who introduced himself as Brandon McCormick, aimed the weapon at a crowd during a protest for George Floyd, as seen in several videos circulating around the internet.

“A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters,” Twitter user @Gingersonfire, who claimed to be one of the protesters, posted on May 31.

After being asked by one of the protesters if he is American, McCormick shouted back, “Yes, I’m American. All lives matter” before aiming his weapon at the crowd.

The protester then shouted “don’t you dare” before a crowd of other protesters ran up to McCormick and beat him up.

While it is unclear if the man actually fired at protesters or just pointed the bow and arrow at them, the Salt Lake Police Department said they intend to file charges.

“While we do not have the individual who was brandishing a bow and arrow in custody, we do know who he is. We intend to screen charges against him,” the police department stated on the same day via Twitter.

The police have yet to post an update on McCormick’s arrest, as of writing.

Contrary to what was caught by several cameras, McCormick in an interview with Fox 13 claimed that he was beaten up by two African Americans while he was inside his car, shouting “all lives matter” by the window.

Several netizens have meanwhile been condemning the cops for allowing McCormick, a white man, to initially walk free rather than detain him immediately for threatening other people’s lives with a loaded bow.

“I bet a cop didn’t put his knee on his neck and [asphyxiate] him. Randomly attempting to kill people with a silent deadly weapon is one thing, but being suspected of forgery is another,” Twitter user @DDayves replied to the video on May 31.

“Cops will literally let these people shoot into crowds (Portland, Or) and not do anything if no one is injured. Attempted murder is only a crime if you’re on the wrong side or are the wrong color,” another Twitter user with the handle @RebelGirl1323 meanwhile said on June 1.

Numerous protests throughout the U.S. have erupted since the killing of Floyd. These have since led to looting, vandalism and skirmishes between police and protesters recently. JB

