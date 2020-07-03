Trending Now

Man who stole 2 cans of luncheon meat lands in jail in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A shoplifter who was caught stealing two cans of a premium luncheon meat brand from a grocery store in Paco, Manila was arrested and jailed at the police station on Friday noon.

According to the Manila Police District, the suspect, a resident of Balagtas in Bulacan, was caught by the security officers of Super 8 Retail Systems Inc. with two cans of Spam luncheon meat worth P381.

Police said the suspect, a pedicab driver and believed to be a gang member also, was brought by the store’s security guard to the Paco Police Community Precinct.  He went through a medical check-up before being turned over to the Ermita Police Station.

The said canned meat has been recovered, police said.

The suspect will be facing criminal charges for theft thru shoplifting. The case will be filed before the Manila City’s Prosecutor Office for evaluation and recommendation.

