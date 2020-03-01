Man who stole bike seats for 25 years arrested

A Japanese man admitted to stealing bicycle seats for the last 25 years in what he claimed was a way to deal with stress from work.

Truck driver Hiroaki Suda, 57, was arrested in Osaka last Feb. 13 after security footage showed him stealing two bike seats last Nov. 29 and 30, Kyodo News reported on Friday, Feb. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Osaka Prefectural Police said on Friday that it seized around 5,800 bicycle seats which Suda had kept at a rental storage facility and slapped him with theft charges.

He revealed that he would steal bike seats to “relieve stress at work” and that “collecting them turned out to be fun.”

FEATURED STORIES

Amid the low crime rate in Japan, another man last year was arrested on suspicion for stealing bike seats in Tokyo, Japan Today reported last October. Akio Hatori, 61, said he began taking bike seats after his own was stolen in 2018. Police discovered 159 seats in his house. Niña V. Guno/JB

RELATED STORIES:

Couple lured bike thieves, beat them then posted videos on YouTube

Thief tries to sell stolen helmet online, arrested

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ