“Man who threatened Angel Locsin, other ABS-CBN stars online surrenders”

A man, who threatened to have Angel Locsin and other ABS-CBN stars killed and blow up the network, surrendered to the authorities on Friday, May 22.

A man who threatened the safety of actress Angel Locsin by offering a bounty of P200 million to anyone who could kill her and other ABS-CBN stars, and blow up the network’s headquarters, has surrendered to the authorities on Friday, May 22.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, the 25-year-old man, a diver from Island Garden City of Samal in Davao Del Norte, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Southeastern Mindanao and denied that he owned the since-deactivated Twitter account that posted the offer.

He also voluntarily surrendered his cellphone to be investigated by the authorities.

This happened after Angel exposed the account and mentioned the NBI in her Instagram post showing the threat. The agency responded, saying in statement that it “takes seriously any threats made to any person.”

LOOK: Angel Locsin exposes netizen offering 200M bounty to kill her, other ABS-CBN artists

“If Angel Locsin and other artists receive threats of physical harm or other means sent thru the social media and they feel these threats are serious they have all the right to seek the assistance of the NBI so their concerns can be appropriately addressed,” it said.

Angel thanked the NBI for reaching out to her, and said that she has no plans of filing a complaint against those who are threatening her safety — at least for now.

“For now, ipag-pray ko muna ‘tong mga taong ‘to. Ayoko silang pahirapan pa sa hirap ng buhay ngayon sa kung anong pwede kong ikaso sa kanila. ‘Pag umulit, hindi ko sila aatrasan,” she said.