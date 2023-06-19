Man who wants to be with son on Father’s Day shot dead in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — A 38-year-old man, who wanted to be with his son on Father’s Day, was killed on Sunday, June 18, in the island town of Burdeos in Quezon province.

The Quezon police reported that Jerry Sabando went, around 4 p.m., to the house of his former-live-in partner in Barangay Aluyon “to kiss and get his son.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Sabando’s ex-girlfriend, the mother of his son refused, which prompted him to pull out a knife to stab her.

But the woman’s current live-in-partner, Kevin Aguila, 31, intervened and shot Sabando in his face using a caliber .38 revolver, investigators said. Sadando died while being taken to the hospital.

FEATURED STORIES

Aguila was arrested in a follow-up operation.

Captain Benito Nevera, Burdeos police chief, described the incident as “tragic.”

“The victim just wanted to be with his son on Father’s Day,” he said in a phone interview Monday morning.

Nevera said Sabando, who was drunk, was possibly further infuriated because his 8-year-old son refused to go with him.

Sabando also challenged the suspect, which prompted the latter to shoot him, Nevera said. INQ

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>