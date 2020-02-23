Man who went missing at music festival found dead in lake

Detectives believe they have found the body of a man who went missing during a Florida music festival last weekend, authorities said.

A body suspected to be Matt Eastwood, 34, was spotted Wednesday morning floating in a lake near Sunset Cove Amphitheater in West Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastwood had last been seen Sunday night at the Forbidden Kingdom music festival, which features bass and dubstep music.

The body was taken county to the medical examiner’s office to confirm his identity and determine a cause of death. Investigators said they did not suspect foul play. RGA

FEATURED STORIES

RELATED STORIES:

Man waiting for haircut accidentally shoots self, dies

Police stop teen from shooting himself with shotgun

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ