Management group backs ‘bakuna bubble’

Fewer restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals, proposed as a means of reopening the economy, have gained the support of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

MAP President Aurelio Montinola 3rd

“We must immediately change the ‘health mostly’ narrative and action plan to combat the Covid-19 pandemic after 18 futile months of using a community quarantine lockdown approach,” MAP President Aurelio Montinola 3rd said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We must strongly support a ‘bakuna bubble’ discussion, especially its mobility incentives for the fully vaccinated,” he added.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Jose Maria “Joey” Concepcion 3rd is pushing the establishment of “bakuna bubbles” in Metro Manila cities that have achieved high vaccination rates.

Lockdowns imposed since the start of the pandemic last year have weighed on the economy, which contracted by a record 9.6 percent in 2020. Hopes of a 2021 rebound have been clouded by surge in Delta variant infections. As cases hit a new record on Monday, the government was was forced to walk back plans to lift the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila.

Concepcion last month said that unvaccinated people should be restricted to homes and workplaces, with Metro Manila business establishments only opened to the fully vaccinated.

“We must only allow fully-vaccinated people, who have sufficient protection, to drive economic activity in Metro Manila,” he said in a newspaper column.



Malacañang has said it would consider the proposal but the Justice department warned that discriminatory treatment could be challenged in courts.

The MAP’s Montinola said “granular lockdowns should be complemented with the ability of fully vaccinated workers and consumers to partially enjoy the fruits of 18 months of community quarantine hardship.”

“The private sector, with the help of LGUs (local government units), has cooperated by vaccinating most of its A4 (frontline) employees and observing stringent health protocols. For now, the bakuna bubble approach seems to be the appropriate middle ground for the Metro Manila mayors and the long-suffering NCR (National Capital Region) economic engine. Additional treatment capacity and improved contact tracing likewise go hand in hand,” he added.

“We appeal to the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) to consider this new pilot proposal immediately. Otherwise, ECQ may become known as the ‘economy casualty quotient’ with positivity rate of increased poverty and hunger in the 20 percent to 50 percent range. Sadly, we then doom ourselves to becoming the ‘Permanent Sick Man of Asia’.”