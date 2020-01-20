Manchester Mayor Has Criticised Eminem’s Lyrics Regarding Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 20, 2020

In case you missed it, Eminem surprise released his eleventh studio album Music To Be Murdered By this past Friday and his fans have been sent wild by the 20-track project.

However, a lyric in one of the tracks, ‘Unaccommodating’, has drawn a large amount of controversy for referencing the Manchester bombing of 2017, which took place at an Ariana Grande concert.

The lyric is as follows: “I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

Now, the mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, has condemned the rapper and the lyric in a statement to BBC.

“This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected,” the statement reads.

Eminem has yet to respond to the mayor or give any sort of comment surrounding the lyric, and Burnham is yet to give further comment to the lyric.

Despite the lyric, Eminem encouraged his fans to donate to the Red Across Appeal following the attack in 2017, and the Manchester City Council thanked him, according to Pitchfork.