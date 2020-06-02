Mandaluyong fire injures 6, affects over 1,000 families

OVER 1,000 families were affected, including six people who were injured, in a fire at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City, the Metro Manila’s Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP) reported on Tuesday.

Based on the BFP report, the injured residents were identified as John Rex Soriano, 16; Marilyn Garialde, 48; Ma. Fe Litas, 52; Mario Litas, 56; Roland Asuncion, 42; and Nickson Solon, 27,

The fire on Monday afternoon on Block 37 Fabella Street originated from the 2nd floor of a house occupied by one Maria Belen Bacay Santos.

It was declared out at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, eight hours after it started.

Damage to about 800 houses was estimated at P2 million, the BFP added.

The cause of fire is under investigation.