Mandaluyong fire put under control hours after it started

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Fire Protection in Mandaluyong declared early Tuesday morning that a fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Addition Hills hours before had been put under control
The fire — which started Monday afternoon at Block 37 in Barangay Addition Hills — was declared under control at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.
Before 9 p.m. on Monday, the BFP raised a general alarm, the highest under its classification, which required all available firetrucks within the fire district to respond.
As of this writing, the cause of the fire has not been determined, but Mandaluyong BFP said that arson investigators have been dispatched to the site.
Before the fire started, Barangay Addition Hills was already battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, having the highest number of coronavirus-infected patients in the city.
As of now, the area has 124 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 411 suspected cases and 230 more probable cases.
People on social media posted photos of the fire, which can be seen from afar
Photos from Fire Alert Metro Manila also showed damage to electrical posts near the affected houses.
