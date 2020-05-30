Mandaluyong gov’t requires tricycle drivers to be tested for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Mandaluyong government has required tricycle drivers to test negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before they will be allowed back on the city’s streets.

In a statement on Friday night, the Mandaluyong Public Information Office (PIO) announced the protocol after more than 200 tricycle drivers tested positive for novel coronavirus, which causes respiratory disease.

“The Mandaluyong City Government said it will only allow tricycle drivers to operate if they undergo test for COVID-19 to ensure their safety and the safety of passengers,” read the statement.

NO TEST, NO TRIPS para sa tricycle drivers ng Mandaluyong. Ang Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Mandaluyong ay papayagan lamang… Posted by Mandaluyong City Public Information Office on Friday, May 29, 2020

Last week, City Mayor Menchie Abalos said the City Health Department conducted rapid testing on 4,500 out of 7,000 registered tricycle drivers. Of the number, 277 tested positive for the new virus and were classified as asymptomatic.

The 277 drivers also underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which gives accurate results for COVID-19. Of the 277, the city government said 42 were confirmed to be COVID-19 infected while the remaining 235 are still waiting for their test results.

Those with pending results are currently staying in quarantine centers to isolate them and prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases in the city.

