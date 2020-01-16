Mandatory evacuation enforced in Lemery

[embedded content]
Iniutos na ng lokal na pamahalaan ang pag-abandona sa bayan ng Lemery sa Batangas. Hindi na papayagan ang mga residente maging ang mga emergency at security personnel na manatili sa loob ng naturang bayan. Narito ang balita ni Jan Escosio.
Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption
Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
