Mandatory face mask rule violators won’t be arrested

MANILA, Philippines — Violators of the mandatory wearing of face mask in public rule will be cautioned, sent home or blocked at quarantine control points (QCPs), the head of the Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield) said Friday.

“Hindi pa aarestuhin. (They won’t be arrested.) They will be cautioned, pauwiin (sent home) or denied passage sa QCPs,” Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a text message to INQUIRER.net.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, announced the mandatory wearing of any type of face mask for individuals leaving their place of residence during the enhanced community quarantine to purchase basic goods and during emergency cases to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Eleazar added that local government units (LGUs) may pass ordinances pertaining to the arrest of violators and the imposition of fines and other penalties.

FEATURED STORIES

“LGUs are enjoined to pass ordinances for penalties on this violation para may basis na for arrest gaya ng curfew (to have a basis for arrest just like the curfew ordinance),” Eleazar said.

GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ