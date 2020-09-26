“Mandy Moore is pregnant with first child”

Mandy Moore made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, September 25.

Mandy Moore is pregnant! The actress-singer made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, September 25.

The A Walk to Remember star posted pictures of her and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, touching her growing baby bump and shared that they are expecting a baby boy.

“Coming early 2021,” she wrote in the caption.

Congratulatory messages then flooded in the post’s comments section including those from fellow Hollywood stars Ellen DeGeneres, Hilary Duff, and Zachary Levi.

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot in a garden ceremony in November 2018, more than a year after they got engaged.

In a 2018 interview with Glamour , Mandy said that she couldn’t imagine a better partner.

“He makes me melt,” she said. “He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”